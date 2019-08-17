BRISTOL, Tenn. — The iconic Blue Circle restaurant has been sold after abruptly closing last month in Bristol.
Mark and Debbie Sourbeer announced Friday on Facebook that they were the restaurant’s new owners. The former Electric Sun owners said they had been talking about operating a new business.
“I know that a lot of the community was upset because [the Blue Circle] closed and we just felt the need to bring it back…bring it back to the way it used to be,” Debbie Sourbeer said in a Facebook Live video.
The new restaurant, tentatively set to open at the end of September, will feature the same style of food, including the popular Circle Burgers. Mark Sourbeer said he also plans to add comfort food to the menu.
In July, Michael Hunt, who bought the Bluff City Highway restaurant in 2017, decided to close and sell the restaurant, which first opened in Bristol in 1964.