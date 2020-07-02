A Clintwood, Virginia, man convicted of fatally shooting a Bristol man in 2018 will serve a life sentence in prison.
Roger Tackett, 45, pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree murder in the death of Douglas Ferguson.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said Tackett was also sentenced to three years on a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge. He will also serve 15 years of probation on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I am satisfied by the active sentence of life in prison plus three years,” Cumbow said. “We do not tolerate violent crime in Washington County and seek these sentences when the facts and evidence justify them. I am happy to help get justice for the family of Doug Ferguson.”
In May 2018, Tackett walked into a home on Lime Hill Road in the Benhams community of the county and shot Ferguson, 46, three times, walked out and then fled, authorities previously said. Ferguson died later that day.
Tackett was then the target of a multiagency manhunt, and he was captured the following night.
At the time, authorities said the shooting appeared to be drug-related, and the two men appeared to be arguing about a woman. Neither man lived at the home, but they knew the person who lived there.
Tackett has previous charges and convictions in Bristol, Washington County, Russell County, Wise County and Dickenson County.
In 2016, Russell County authorities arrested Tackett on two counts of felony assault of a police officer and disorderly conduct. He was found guilty in 2017, records reveal in Russell County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.