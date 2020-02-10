ABINGDON, Va. --- Roger Melvin Tackett pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Monday a press release from the Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney states.
Tackett, 45 of Clintwood also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Washington County Circuit Court. The Commonwealth's Attorney did not make plea bargain with Tackett.
Tackett murdered Bruce Douglas Ferguson, 46 of the Benhams community of Washington County in May 2018 by shooting him to death.
The sentencing date is set for April 20 and Tackett faces a minimum of 20 years to life for first degree murder, a minimum of three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two to five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow said. The sentences would be served consecutively Cumbow added.
