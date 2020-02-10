ABINGDON, Va. — A Clintwood man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in a 2018 fatal shooting.

Roger Melvin Tackett, 45, also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Washington County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. There was no plea bargain, he said.

In May 2018, Tackett walked into a home on Lime Hill Road in the Benhams community of the county and shot Bruce Douglas Ferguson, 46, three times, walked out and then fled, police said earlier. Ferguson died later that day.

Tackett was then the target of a multi-agency manhunt, and he was captured the following night.

At the time, authorities said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

Tackett will be sentenced April 20. He faces a minimum of 20 years to life for first-degree murder, a minimum of three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two to five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Cumbow. The sentences could be served consecutively, he added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments