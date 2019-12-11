APPALACHIA, Va. — An Appalachia clinic employee has been ordered to serve 10 years of probation after being found guilty of two counts of prescription fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit medical fraud.
Deborah Fugate, an employee of Dr. Michael B. Ford’s Appalachian Medical Clinic, previously entered an Alford plea, which means she doesn’t admit guilt but admits there’s enough evidence for a conviction. Originally, she faced 24 charges.
In May, authorities raided the Appalachia clinic, where documentation and other evidence were obtained. She was sentenced Wednesday.
Authorities also charged Ford and his wife, Una Faye Ford. The couple previously entered Alford pleas and will be sentenced in 2020 in Wise County Circuit Court, according to court records.
