Cleanup efforts continued Friday in the Bristol area following a severe thunderstorm that swept through the Twin City on Thursday night.
A storm with high winds, lightning and torrential rainfall struck Bristol and surrounding counties around 8 p.m. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in the region.
About 1,100 customers of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services were without power Thursday night. BTES CEO Mike Browder said Friday that about nine customers remained without electricity Friday morning.
“We had a lot of wind, a lot of lightning,” he said about the storm.
About 1,700 BVU customers experienced outages Thursday night, spokesman Chris Hall said. He said there weren’t any outages by Friday morning.
The outages affected large areas in both Bristols, Mendota, Hiltons and Bluff City.
“We want to express our gratitude for the linemen working through the night,” Hall said.
Some Appalachian Power customers also lost power Thursday night. A map on the company’s website Friday showed small outages in Southwest Virginia and east of Kingsport.
Additional storms Friday caused more power outages, including in Russell County, where more than 500 customers were without power.
Trees and power lines fell throughout the Twin City, especially in the Sunnybrook neighborhood off Volunteer Parkway. Several trees and limbs could be seen spread across yards and roadways Friday. At least two structures appeared to have been damaged in the neighborhood.
Lori Davis, a Sunnybrook resident, told the Bristol Herald Courier that her street was hit.
“Trees and power lines down everywhere,” Davis said. “Trash cans and their contents scattered.”
Utility and landscaping crews were in the neighborhood Friday afternoon removing debris.
An awning at the Raceday Condos across from Bristol Motor Speedway was also damaged in the storm, according to a National Weather Service damage report. The debris could be seen in the parking lot late Thursday. Another report was made after a carport blew onto Egypt Road between U.S. Highway 11E and Beaver Creek Road.
Local officials reported few storm problems.
“We had few trees down around the city along with isolated power outages,” Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said. “I did not receive any reports of actual flooding. Overall, not too bad considering the magnitude of the storm.”
Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said there was nothing of significance to report in the city, except for some fallen limbs and alarms.
In Washington County, Virginia, Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Theresa Kingsley said fire and EMS crews had to help someone out of their home due to flooding on Bucks Bridge Road.
“She’s staying with family until her home is inspected for damage,” said Kingsley, adding that no other issues were reported in the county.
Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Bean said he received no storm-related reports.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend, according to the NWS. There’s a 20 percent chance today and 50 percent chance Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.