BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved accepting $3 million in state funding to replace the Oak Street bridge, despite objections from some residents.
The council debated the issue for several minutes, in part because some members of the Solar Hill neighborhood asked the bridge not be replaced. They argued the bridge brings unnecessary traffic into the historic neighborhood and has been a “magnet for crime.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation previously allocated $3 million to replace the existing bridge, which the council voted to permanently close in June 2018 because of its deteriorating condition. No state funds were available to remove the bridge, which would cost about $250,000 — a cost the city would have to bear.
“I know the residents, right before I got on council, stated they don’t want a bridge there,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “It’s odd that we can’t get some state funds to tear it out, so, if we can get state funds to replace it, then we’ll go ahead and do that. There were concerns, but we can design it the way we need it to be designed and address the concerns of Solar Hill residents and hopefully make for a safer situation if emergency vehicles need to get through there.”
The bridge on a narrow residential street spans the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks about a block from the city’s former school administration building.
“That is typical government,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said. “They’re willing to spend $3 million to give us a bridge we don’t really need but won’t take a tenth to remove it. That is government at its finest.”
City Manager Randy Eads said they hope to complete the design work later this year.
Clyde Long, a Solar Hill resident, told the council that residents previously provided a petition with about 100 signatures asking the bridge not be replaced. Long asked if the new bridge could at least be designed to fit in with the historic character of the neighborhood.
Public Works Director Wallace McCulloch said they could address resident concerns during the design phase.
“People hanging out under the bridge can be addressed by modifying the bridge abutment design,” McCulloch told the council. “I think we can try to get an aesthetic look to the bridge — add some features to it. I think we can probably get that done within budget.”
McCulloch said lights could also be added to improve safety and visibility and reduce the likelihood of criminal activity.
In other matters, the council unanimously approved accepting a $67,000 contract with Bleachers International to address safety concerns with some seating at Boyce Cox Field. The Colorado firm was a low bidder on the project.
Last summer, seats were removed behind home plate and first base after unsafe conditions were discovered. The contract covers engineering, fabrication, delivery and installation of two sets of bleachers.
City crews will provide concrete slabs to install the bleachers.
The city and school division are to share costs equally, McCulloch told the council.
Asked if the work could be completed before Virginia High School’s baseball season begins in March, McCulloch said the schedule would cut it close, due to the company needing time to fabricate and deliver the bleachers.
School Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the council the installation of a bulletproof safety vestibule at Van Pelt Elementary is complete, and similar work is expected to begin next week at Highland View Elementary. Modifications to create handicapped-accessible restrooms are complete at both schools and will continue at Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementaries.
“We don’t have a student [who] needs that access at those [last two] schools currently, but we do have one employee,” Perrigan told the council.
