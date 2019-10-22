BRISTOL, Va. — The city will ask the Virginia Department of Transportation to help fund an extended shared-use path along Lee Highway.
The Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday seeking VDOT transportation alternatives funding for 80% of the paved section — about one-fifth of a mile — extending from Overhill Road to Shipley Drive. That segment is estimated to cost $240,000, with the city responsible for $48,000 in-kind costs. The city would primarily cover their share by providing engineering, design and construction.
A shared-use path is defined as a 10-foot-wide section designed to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists. The city’s eventual goal is to connect downtown and Sugar Hollow Park with a shared-use path or sidewalk, roughly 6.3 miles.
Funding for the equally short phase one segment from Clover Lane to Overhill Road was approved two years ago, but work has yet to begin.
“This is something we’ve talked about for quite a while, and there is obviously a need,” Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “Some of that on the north end was accomplished with the widening of Lee Highway [near the park and The Falls]. This stretch of Lee Highway, you see people on their way to work or pushing baby strollers, so clearly there is a need to connect those businesses closer to downtown.”
The city plans to seek separate funding for phases three and four, which would extend the path to the intersection of Valley Drive.
Work on phase one is expected to begin sometime this fiscal year, City Manager Randy Eads said, but completing all phases could take four or five years.
“It’s good we can find a way to make that happen, but it would be nice if we could find a way to make it happen quicker. But this is a good first step,” Hartley said.
City Public Works Director Wallace McCulloch said VDOT typically approves smaller projects.
“If we felt like we could do the full funding for phases three and four in the same year, we would go for that,” McCulloch told the council. “They [VDOT] generally fund small projects, so that’s why we try to do small, bite-size pieces.
Shared-use paths exist from Sugar Hollow Park to Old Airport Road and from Alexis Drive to Blevins Boulevard, with some sidewalks near businesses west of the Exit 5 interchange.
In other matters, the council unanimously approved a consent agenda that included paying $82,000 to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail to house the city’s excess inmates for the month of September. The city jail remains overcrowded, and the city continues paying other facilities to house excess prisoners.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower warned that, at the current rate, the city’s annual allocation of $700,000 for the fiscal year could soon be exhausted.
“It’s a problem. It’s a big problem,” Mumpower said. “We’ve got to get this community together because this is a problem that has to be solved. It doesn’t make sense to build another jail.”
