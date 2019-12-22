BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is poised to institute new rules for electronic signs that would only allow local government bodies, like schools, have the signs on residential properties.
At its October meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted unanimously to approve an amendment to its ordinance on billboards and signs that allow electronic message boards on non-residential properties within districts zoned B-2E, B-3, PB, M1 and M-3, but city staff has also looked at options for allowing limited placement of signs in residential zones, and at City Council’s Dec. 17 work session staff gave a presentation about the options and answered council’s questions.
City Attorney Danielle Smith said she did not think it was wise to allow certain groups to be able to speak in a way that others are denied and suggested that if City Council decided to limit who gets to have signs, then schools should be allowed to have electronic signs but not churches because schools are at least an extension of the government.
At the meeting Tom Sisk, director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools also asked that council allow the schools to put up electronic signs. Sisk said he had no intent of using electronic signs for commercial advertisements, instead using them to inform the community about upcoming events or notable achievements of students or faculty at the schools.
“I believe in being a good partner and a good neighbor and certainly we would want to partner with council to come up with whatever guidelines would be necessary to make these signs possible,” Sisk said.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said she felt only allowing schools to have the signs seemed like a case of do what I say not as I do on the part of city government.
However, City Council ended up agreeing that it may be best to only allow local government entities to have electronic signs on residential zoned properties. Electronic signs will also be limited to a certain size and only be allowed to operate during the day. A new amendment regarding electronic signs will be brought before council for a vote at a later date.
The city is also looking to expand design standards for commercial projects throughout the city and ensure that new commercial buildings or additions and renovations to existing ones fit aesthetically with existing architecture and is also attractive.
The city already has design standards for its five overlay districts, which limit the use of certain materials on the façades of the building like bare cinder block, bare concrete block and corrugated or ribbed metal siding, but these proposed new standards would go beyond those. The new standards would include mandatory screening of dumpsters and electrical equipment as well as prohibit chain link fencing.
At the Dec. 17 council meeting, city council received a presentation from city staff about these proposed standards. City Council asked staff to bring it back to them at their January 2020 work session so they could have more time to think over these standards.
