BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders will attempt to resume work next month on finalizing the city’s fiscal 2020-21 operating budget after pausing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget presentation was originally scheduled for Tuesday’s City Council meeting but was rescheduled in the wake of public health concerns. City officials canceled all public meetings until at least the end of April, in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives for Virginians to stay at home, make only essential trips and limit public gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Subject to review, Northam’s current stay-at-home edict extends until June 10.
A new schedule on the city’s website forecasts the City Council will hear a proposed spending plan at its May 12 meeting, followed by a public hearing May 26. First reading is now scheduled for June 9, with final reading at the council’s June 23 meeting.
The city is required to approve a balanced budget before the next fiscal year begins July 1.
With restaurants limited to carryout or delivery service, scant travel, other businesses and attractions — including Tinseltown theaters and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum — closed, tax revenues for the second half of this fiscal year are expected to diminish considerably.
“One reason I pushed this back to May 12 is it will give us the opportunity to see how March revenues are coming in. It may give us some sort of projection of what to expect in April,” City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday.
“I think, as we move through the budget process in May and June, we’ll see if some of these restrictions are being lifted. If the virus is dying down and people are going about a more normal course of business, then I think our revenue projections can be a little more on the positive side.”
The cancellation included a series of planned workshops to address specific aspects of the budget, including the landfill.
“We always have two-on-two sessions with council members, and we’ll do that again. I don’t know whether that will be in person or video; we haven’t decided, so we’re going to wait and see how this virus plays out,” Eads said.
“If council feels we need a workshop, we’ll attempt to have one. I know most council members prefer to meet in person.”
The council established the real estate tax last month, and Eads doesn’t anticipate any interest in revisiting or raising the rate.
“We have a higher than normal tax rate as it is. To go up on citizens right now is probably not the best thing to do, so to meet our budgetary projections means we need to watch it on the expense side,” Eads said.
