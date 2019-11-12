BRISTOL, Tenn. — As temperatures plummeted below freezing Tuesday afternoon after the first snow of the season, Patricia Maness grabbed two knitted scarves off a downtown lamppost and wrapped them around her neck.
She was among the first to take advantage this season of a Bristol, Tennessee initiative that leaves free gloves, hats and scarves out for those who need them.
Tuesday was the kickoff for the fifth annual Spread the Glove campaign, an effort that asks members of the public to donate new or gently used gloves, scarves, hats and other cold-weather items for those in need. The items are then periodically tied around trees and lampposts downtown in anticipation of cold weather.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend was the first to hang up items at the city’s Downtown Center. Feierabend the city distributed about 650 items last winter through the program.
Maness said the effort is important.
“I want to thank you all for helping people on the street,” Maness said. “They can really use the help.”
Maness speaks from experience. She said she’s been off the streets for three years, but before that was homeless for seven years in Bristol. She remembers more than a few winter nights that Spread the Glove items helped keep her warm when she had to sleep outside. She added that the scarves she picked up Tuesday would keep her warm when she went to work later in the day as a sign-waver for Liberty Tax on State Street.
Peg Staton and her husband, Joel Staton, a former city councilman who now serves on the city’s Planning Commission, started hanging knitted items around downtown about two years before the city took on the program in 2014. It’s been a success from the start, she said.
The first time she and her husband went downtown to hang scarves, people started taking them before they even left, she said. Though the city now runs the program, the Statons still have close ties to the initiative and many of the items, including the scarves Maness took Tuesday, were hand-knitted by Betty Tanksley, Peg Staton’s mother.
Jon Luttrell, director of the city department of community relations, said department employees will be out on cold days over the upcoming winter to hang more items as they are donated.
