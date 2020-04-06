BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee was billed nearly $12,000 for an incomplete tax incentive study after a Bristol developer abandoned his plans to redevelop the former Kmart building.
At its teleconference meeting tonight, Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to vote on a resolution authorizing an $11,727.02 payment to MuniCap, a Maryland-based consulting firm, for work it did on an uncompleted study. The study would have determined if a $1.7 million tax increment financing (TIF) package was necessary for developer Steve Johnson’s proposed project to redevelop the former Kmart, had Johnson not abandoned those plans during fall of last year.
Danielle Smith, the city’s attorney, told the Bristol Herald Courier in November that a draft of the study was prepared, but the report was never finalized. The city denied the Bristol Herald Courier’s Freedom of Information Act request for the draft on the grounds it is confidential under Tennessee law.
In May 2019, Steve Johnson and his company, Johnson Commercial Development, submitted an application to the city for $1.7 million in TIF incentives to commercially redevelop the former Kmart property, a project he estimated would cost $8.9 million. The project, as Johnson pitched it, would add multiple new retail establishments, create an estimated 125 to 200 job and generate around $23 million annually in sales and other tax revenue once completed.
In early July, the city hired MuniCap to study whether Johnson would need the requested tax breaks to complete the project. Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said the analysis they hired MuniCap to do was appropriate and that it is always prudent to look at whether incentives are justified.
Invoices the Bristol Herald Courier acquired from the city through records requests show MuniCap consultants spent more than 42 cumulative hours from July 2 to Sept. 27 working on the study.
During this roughly two-month period, consultants met with city staff, Johnson and his employees on multiple occasions to gather and share information on the projected cost of redevelopment. The city was charged $250 per hour plus expenses for air travel, food, lodging and cab fare by the MuniCap consultants.
In October, Johnson told the Bristol Herald Courier that the city wasted his time with the study, and he lost interest in the project shortly after he bought the property in September for $2.5 million.
“It’s in a redevelopment district, it’s vacant, blighted, condemned, and they need a study? That’s laughable to me. I don’t have time for that,” Johnson told the Bristol Herald Courier in October.
Johnson said U-Haul made him an offer on the property, and he sold it to the storage company on Jan. 15 for $3.3 million. The building is currently being converted into a storage center. Andrea Batchelor, a media and public relations specialist with U-Haul, said a temporary showroom was opened in March, and the storage facility is expected to be fully operational by 2021.
Beer delivery resolution
The council is also set to vote on a resolution that would allow city businesses to deliver beer to customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an order from the governor. The businesses would have to already hold on-premises, manufacturing or dual alcohol use permits.
On March 22, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order 17 in response to the ongoing pandemic. The order states that Tennesseans shall not eat or drink on-site at restaurants, bars or similar establishments but, among other things, allows restaurants and limited-service restaurants in the state to sell alcoholic beverages or beer for takeout or delivery.
The city’s resolution would allow city restaurants, bars, breweries and taphouses to deliver beer as long as they have the correct permits and follow specific rules.
If council passes the resolution tonight, it will become effective immediately and expire May 31 unless extended.
