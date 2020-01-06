BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to vote tonight on whether to approve the construction contract for a project that would add sidewalks to both sides of a roughly half-mile section of Virginia Avenue.
If City Council approves the resolution, a $622,622 construction contract will be awarded to Summers-Taylor Inc., an Elizabethton-based company. Though Summers-Taylor was the lowest bidder on the project, the amount exceeds initial cost estimates by about $90,000.
Construction will be primarily funded through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives program, which will pay $425,308.20, with the city paying the rest, including costs that exceed the original estimate, for a total of $197,313.80.
TDOT must also approve the contract, according to Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city.
If the contract is approved, the project would involve adding 5-foot-wide sidewalks to both sides of Virginia Avenue running from East Cedar Street to properties owned by the Bristol Tennessee Housing Redevelopment Authority near Hazelwood Street.
Beavers said the project did not require right-of-way acquisition. If the project is approved, Beavers said construction could begin in February or March.
Construction will primarily occur along the side of the road, but there may be some traffic disruption, Beavers said.
Ultimately, the project will make the Food City, other stores and homes along that section of Virginia Avenue more accessible to foot traffic, he added.
“It’s part of our efforts to make the city more walkable,” Beavers said.
