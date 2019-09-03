BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in support of increasing the amount of public parking along and around downtown Sixth Street by 13 spaces.
At its general business meeting Tuesday night, council voted unanimously in favor of leasing private parking lots from Jones Specialty Marketing to use for public parking at a cost of $15,000 a year for five years, with an option to extend the lease for an additional five years. Between the four parcels in the lease, which are existing lots located across the street from The Angry Italian, there are 24 spaces with 11 already leased to tenants — ranging from business owners to residents on and around Sixth Street. The existing leases will continue to be honored, City Manager Bill Sorah said.
Some business owners along the corridor of Sixth Street between Shelby Street and State Street were angered when the city built a new outdoor dining strip by expanding the western sidewalk and eliminating nine parking spaces along the street. David Vaught, the owner of Top Hat Magic Supply, said last month that he decided to relocate in part due to the placement of the dining strip. A few other business owners threatened to relocate or close down entirely if the city didn’t at least fix the parking issues. The new lease will make up for the nine spaces lost and add a few extra, and Sorah said the city may even be able to raise the number of new public spaces to 15.
Sorah said while the issues on Sixth Street were a contributing factor to the city making this move, he added the city has been considering making this deal for a long time.
A total of $20,000 was budgeted by the city to build the dining strip. The lease with Jones Specialty Marketing will cost the city a minimum of $75,000 should the city decide not to continue the lease. Sorah said now that council has officially approved the lease, the city will begin creating signs designating spaces in the lot as public spaces with two-hour parking limitations. He said, for now, the spaces will not be available for public use, but city staff would work as quickly as possible to get everything ready.
In other business, council approved refinancing $6,850,000 of its existing debt by taking out loans with lower interest rates. Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securities, the city’s financial adviser, told council at its most recent work session that the city could save around $130,000 over the next five years by making this move.
Council also approved the first reading of new rules for electronic signs that would, among other things, allow electronic signs in nonresidential zoned areas.
