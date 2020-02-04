BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to vote tonight whether to take the first steps toward annexing the proposed site of a commercial development that is just outside the city limits in Sullivan County.
At its meeting at 7 tonight at the Slater Center, City Council will vote whether to approve a resolution that would schedule public hearings on the proposed annexation for the March 3 City Council meeting.
The site is at 1003 Highway 126, and the details of what will be developed there aren’t yet known, according to Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city.
The first hearing would focus on whether the city should annex the 5.25-acre tract of land as well as a 434-foot tract of Highway 126, while the second would be about the city services provided to both tracts once annexed. The hearings would be followed by a formal vote to approve or disapprove: the annexation; rezoning the property to B-3 general business; and a services plan that would extend the city’s sewer service, include maintenance of the annexed section of Highway 126, the addition of one street light and police, fire, refuse collection and other standard city services to the tracts.
Anthony Boyd, the owner of the property, requested the annexation, and the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend it to council during its Jan. 13 meeting.
Boyd was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Beavers said the primary benefit to Boyd would be the city services while the benefit to the city would be new tax revenue that could be bolstered by the commercial development.
“The benefit to the city is the potential future development on the property,” Beavers said. “We don’t know what — just that he wants to develop it commercially.”
Currently, the property — an empty house surrounded by a field and trees — is zoned B-3 for general business services by Sullivan County, which is similar to the city’s B-3 general business district. Beavers said the property is currently appraised by the state at $122,400 and would generate an estimated $660.96 in annual property tax revenue for the city prior to any further development.
Costs associated with the annexation and extension of city services would be minimal, Beavers said. The sewer line extension is estimated to cost $1,000 and would be completed by city employees. Additionally, though the city would be responsible for regular maintenance along the short stretch of Highway 126, some of the costs would be reimbursable through an agreement the city has with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
