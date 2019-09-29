BRISTOL, Va. — City schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan plans to recommend building a new elementary school at the site of Washington-Lee Elementary when the School Board and City Council convene another joint meeting tonight.
The two elected boards will resume their recent dialogue at a 6 p.m. called meeting at the School Board office.
Washington-Lee is one of three schools that the School Board is proposing to close due to its condition of being
inaccessible to people with disabilities and other structural challenges. The City Council came to a consensus this summer that it would prefer a new school be built in or near the geographic center of the city. At the debate’s core, however, is how the city can pay for it with its extremely limited borrowing capacity.
Perrigan said Friday that the most recent analysis shows the cash-strapped city could afford to build the new school utilizing the public-private model available under the Virginia Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act. It allows a private entity to construct the building and then lease it to the city and school system until paid off and then the building would become city property.
During their last joint meeting, Perrigan presented a series of potential sites and their approximate costs. Those numbers have since been refined. Building at Washington-Lee would cost about $15.23 million with an estimated annual payment of $937,000.
“The Washington-Lee site, with the [approved] increase from the city of $245,000 and we kick in [$270,000] lottery funds, it’s still less than they appropriated us two years ago,” Perrigan said.
Last fall the council rejected a School Board plan to build a new school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary, citing a dislike for the location and concerns about the long-term costs — even though school division figures showed it would likely be budget neutral.
“It appears the School Board has several different options to present to City Council in regards to the financial obligation of a new school at two or three different sites,” City Manager Randy Eads said Friday. “Hopefully this information can allow council to make an informed decision about how to move forward, in the near future, on the building of a new school.”
A vacant site off Lavinia Street would cost about $11.3 million, but the street system is considered inadequate to support school bus and public traffic into and out of the site on a daily basis.
“Bristol’s kids deserve better, safer and more accessible learning environments than we are currently providing,” Perrigan said. “We are out of compliance with federal Law at all six schools. This solution addresses four of the six. In addition to the legal requirements, Council has pointed out that this is a moral issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.