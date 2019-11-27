BRISTOL, Tenn. — In response to public feedback, Bristol Tennessee City Council on Tuesday informally approved lowering the fee of its downtown parking permits from $360 to $300 annually.
At the council’s regularly scheduled work session, Tim Beavers, director of the city’s department of developmental services, presented the council with feedback from citizens regarding the planned parking permit program. After hearing the feedback, the City Council approved lowering the cost of the permits and also removing the 824 State St. parking lot from those included in the program. Though council is not required to formally vote to approve the parking permit program, city staff still looked to council for final say.
Over the summer, the city changed the parking time limits to two hours throughout most of the downtown area on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city plans to offer the permits to grant downtown residents, merchants and property owners immunity to the two-hour daytime limit. The permits will cost $300 annually but won’t guarantee a parking space and will not apply to every downtown parking space on the Tennessee side.
Earlier this month, the city held meetings to inform the public about the permits and get their feedback. Most of the people who spoke at the meetings agreed that parking permits were a good solution but that $360 annually, $30 per month, would be too much without guaranteeing a spot.
City Manager Bill Sorah said the point of the price isn’t to generate a profit for the city but to set the annual fee high enough to discourage abuse and avoid creating new parking problems downtown. Still, he said, the city wants the price to be affordable for regular residents and business owners.
Councilman Vince Turner suggested charging $240 or $260 for the permits, which he said would be a more reasonable price considering what the permits will do. Councilwoman Lea Powers cautioned that the city shouldn’t go too low. She also made the recommendation that instead of the fee collected from the permits going into the general fund, they should be allocated to maintaining existing parking downtown or expanding parking options. Mayor Margaret Feierabend suggested a compromise of $300 annually with an option to lower or raise it later still on the table. Council plans to support her suggestion going forward.
Beavers said the city will roll out the permits in early December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.