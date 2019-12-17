BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members expressed frustration Tuesday that funding to nonprofits that drive tourism to the Twin City is not evenly contributed by Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.
During a work session, council directed City Manager Bill Sorah to inform the Bristol, Virginia city manager and City Council that there needs to be more discussion before both cities decide how much each will contribute to Believe in Bristol, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on a yearly basis. A draft memorandum of understanding, meant to serve as the main topic of discussion at the next joint meeting of the two councils on Jan. 13, states that funding obligations for the nonprofits would be based on the proportion of Bristol, Tennessee residents to Bristol, Virginia’s residents.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said the amount of funding contributed by each city should not be based on population because Bristol, Tennessee has to provide more services to more people than its Virginia counterpart. She added that, for the last several years, Bristol, Tennessee has contributed the lion’s share of funding toward the three nonprofits, and it’s time for Bristol, Virginia officials to step up. Tourism is the No. 1 industry in Tennessee and Virginia, and both sides need to treat this as a partnership, she added.
“Either we’re in for tourism as an economic driver, or we’re not; either they’re in for tourism as an economic driver, or they’re not,” Powers said.
She and Councilman Vince Turner suggested that the level of funding instead be tied to the occupancy taxes, which are generated by people staying at hotels, with each city committing to allocate a percentage of those taxes to fund the nonprofits. With this method, Turner said if Bristol, Virginia was giving 30% of its occupancy tax revenues, then Bristol, Tennessee would also give 30% of its occupancy tax revenues.
But Councilman Chad Keen said that expectation is unrealistic because Bristol, Virginia makes significantly more in occupancy taxes than Bristol, Tennessee. Keen said Bristol, Tennessee would be lucky if Bristol, Virginia agrees to fund those organizations at the same dollar amount as Bristol, Tennessee.
However, Keen, Turner and Powers, as well as Mayor Margaret Feierabend and Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, all said they would be willing to accept an arrangement where both sides contributed an equal dollar amount. Powers added that Bristol, Virginia should be the one to set the level of funding that each side will contribute.
