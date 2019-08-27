BRISTOL, Va. — After sparring over some preliminary issues Tuesday, members of the Bristol Virginia City Council were smiling broadly upon hearing good news regarding the city’s financial performance for fiscal 2018-19.
The city finished the fiscal year with $19 million in its general fund account on June 30, a significant increase over $14.2 million last year and $7.4 million two years ago. In addition, tax revenues in nearly all major categories came in above budget, while expenses were at 92% of budget.
The city projected to spend $54.3 million but wound up spending $49.9 million in its various departments for the previous fiscal year. All figures are unaudited pending a full review from the city’s auditing firm.
“That is phenomenal; it’s phenomenal,” Councilman Kevin Mumpower told CFO Tamrya Spradlin, who presented the report. “It’s unbelievable. Nobody thought revenues would be that. Nobody thought expenditures would be held that tight. That is an unbelievable job.”
Spradlin said much of the credit should go to department heads, who worked to contain costs.
“I don’t think we give our department heads enough credit. They run a tight ship for this city and the citizens. It’s something we strive to do on a daily basis,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
Just two years ago, the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts deemed Bristol the most financially stressed locality in the state — a designation that was recently withdrawn in light of improvements and new policies.
The council previously established a goal of maintaining $11 million in its general fund to pay bills and avoid short-term borrowing.
Local sales and use taxes came in about $500,000 over budget, lodging taxes were about $116,000 above the budgeted amount, and restaurant and meal taxes were about $126,000 above the forecast amount.
About $4 million of the $19 million was committed and spent once the new fiscal year began in July, but the overall figures represent a dramatic improvement from just a couple of years ago.
“It just shows there’s been a lot of hard work put in,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “By no means are we out of the woods, but we are seeing daylight. The city manager said you rarely see this happen two years in a row, but I’d like to see it three years in a row. It will require a lot of diligence on our part, and it’s going to be a tough budget season like it was last year, but if the numbers continue to hold, we’ll be in OK shape.”
The city is still trying to manage its significant debt and reduce operational costs of its solid waste landfill.
In other matters Tuesday, a divided council voted 3-2 to seek $54,000 in state grants to assist three downtown property owners in learning more about the environmental conditions of their properties.
The city plans to seek funds from the Virginia Brownfields Assistance Fund to conduct phase one environmental assessments of buildings at 30, 33 and 34 Moore St. Two of the buildings are directly opposite one side of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and the building at 33 Moore is adjacent to The Bristol Hotel, just off Winston Alley.
City Planner Sally Morgan said the assessments are expected to cost a combined $29,000, and a conceptual plan for that segment of Moore Street would cost about $25,000. The grants require an equal match, but Morgan said the city could use $89,000 expended last year in stormwater improvements, so no city funds would be spent. The assessments would check for asbestos and lead but wouldn’t include any funds for cleanup.
Both Mumpower and Councilman Kevin Wingard voiced dissatisfaction with the plan, but the other three councilmen voted for it.
“I feel like this money will be spent [and] these reports will be put on shelf,” Wingard said, adding that the property owners did not approach the city to ask for the assistance.
“What we’re applying for is grant money. If we don’t apply for it, the state is going to spend it anyway,” Councilman Anthony Farnum said. “If we don’t apply for it, it will go to Richmond or northern Virginia or Virginia Beach. It’s not going to cost us anything, and it could bring it to Bristol.”
In other matters, the council unanimously approved the final plat for eight new units at Wildflower Ridge, a residential development near Interstate 81’s Exit 5, which includes solar power to offset electrical costs for the residents.