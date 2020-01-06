BRISTOL, Va. — Several underused city sites, including the former Bristol Mall, may get a new flexible zoning designation to help spark future growth, city leaders said Monday.
The Bristol Virginia City Council and Planning Commission spent 90 minutes Monday night reviewing a series of proposed changes in the city’s zoning map — a document awash in shades of yellow, red, orange and blue.
The new mixed-use designation was shown in purple and is to be applied to the mall — where developers hope to establish the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino — as well as a series of former industrial sites along Fairview Street and Rhode Island Avenue.
“The flexible redevelopment district is brand-new in the code,” Planning Commission Chairman Michael Pollard said after the meeting. “It will make it a lot easier for organizations to develop for whatever purpose they want. It’s in those areas [that] are currently heavily underdeveloped.”
The designation would allow commercial, residential or a combination of uses on a single site. Besides the mall on Gate City Highway, sites planned for the flexible designation include the former Tenneva Foods site, the former Gordon Garment plant, Bris-Block and the former Reclaimed Resources site on Williams Street.
“The properties have been so underutilized we’re giving them additional flexibility that a developer could pretty much do whatever they want, short of heavy manufacturing, and they can have mixed uses on the same property,” Pollard said.
The Planning Commission and staff have worked for about two years developing the proposed changes to city zoning maps, City Senior Planner Sally Morgan said.
“We’ve developed and revised changes to the zoning ordinance and zoning map that have been needed for a long time, especially after we finished our comprehensive plan,” Morgan said.
Many of the changes would apply a residential zoning designation to land zoned for commercial use but where homes currently exist or vice versa. Others are proposed to accommodate expected future use.
“We’ve been working on this about two years,” Pollard said. “It will make things a lot cleaner, a lot simpler. A lot of it is just cleanup, but, by making things cleaner, it will make a prospective developer know more about what they’re getting into. If they buy up a whole block, chances are that block will be a single zoning rather than being divided up into two or three different types of zones.”
One proposal would rezone land along Bonham Road, adjacent to the Robin Circle subdivision, from R-1 single family residential to B-1 business. The land is located just across from commercial Linden Drive and near the Old Bakery Place Shopping Center.
In 2008, upset Robin Circle residents convinced a previous City Council to reject a rezoning request for the same site when a developer wanted to locate an unnamed business there, arguing it would devalue their property and create a traffic safety hazard.
Some of the other proposed changes include:
» Rezoning two blocks off Cumberland Street from B-3 commercial to R-2 single and two-family residential, as most of that area is currently residential, except for Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
» Rezoning some areas on Virginia Hill from B-3 to B-1 light commercial.
» Rezoning the People Inc. site off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from M-1 manufacturing to B-3 commercial.
» Rezoning part of the Lee Garden Apartments site from B-3 commercial to R-3 multifamily residential.
» Rezoning the I-81 Exit 5 shopping center where Black Wolf Harley-Davidson operates from M-1 industrial to B-3 commercial.
» Rezoning a section along Old Airport Road, near Exit 7, from B-1 light commercial to B-3 commercial, since the area is already heavily developed.
“These are changes to make the map make more sense,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “It’s a less disjointed map than we’ve seen previously. It’s nothing groundbreaking, just trying to make things more logical.”
The planning staff is scheduled to host two public information sessions Jan. 23 at City Hall, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The draft report is to be presented to the City Council at its Feb. 11 meeting, and council is expected to host a public hearing on the changes in March.
