BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although there has only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region, several cities and counties in Northeast Tennessee issued a joint statement Thursday to inform the community how they are preparing for the coming weeks.
The cities of Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, as well as Sullivan and Washington counties said they are suspending events and programs, as well as closing recreation centers and other facilities that draw crowds. Other services, such as public transit, will operate as regularly as possible.
Sanitation efforts have increased significantly. First-responders are taking extra precautions, and 911 dispatchers are collecting additional information to further assess the needs of callers and first-responders, according to the statement. There are also plans to modify schedules and allow employees to work from home. Non-essential meetings have been canceled and face-to-face contact has been limited in each jurisdiction, according to the statement.
Each city has a webpage regarding COVID-19. They are: ; and www.kingsporttn.gov/covid-19-response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.