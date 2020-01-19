BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the National Weather Service predicting today’s daily high temperature to be just below freezing and tonight’s temperature in the high teens, shelters and local churches are expanding their services to help people get out of the cold.
Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church at 824 Harmeling St., Bristol, Virginia will have its doors open today as a daytime warming shelter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, the Salvation Army of Bristol on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard operates under a white flag period where they increase the number of people they take in even if it is well above capacity, which it does any night where temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees.
The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission Bristol at 624 Anderson St. will also take in anyone who comes in for overnight shelter under its red flag policy, which takes effect when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees.
