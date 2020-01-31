Blountville leaders are hosting a livestream event as part of IF: Gathering, which provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith, to dream, and to connect, according to a news release.
A variety of cultures and denominations will be represented at the event, which will be livestreamed from Dallas, Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd. in Blountville.
To register for this event, go to https://blountvillechristian.iflocal.com. For more information, visit http://iflocal.com.
