Blountville leaders are hosting a livestream event as part of IF: Gathering, which provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith, to dream, and to connect, according to a news release.

A variety of cultures and denominations will be represented at the event, which will be livestreamed from Dallas, Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd. in Blountville.

To register for this event, go to https://blountvillechristian.iflocal.com. For more information, visit http://iflocal.com.

