GRAY, Tenn. — A Christmas banquet for veterans will be held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray on Saturday.
The Proud Protector, a nonprofit that serves veterans in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is holding the banquet, which will be free for veterans, to show support for veterans who have mental health issues such as post traumatic stress disorder.
Doors will at the open at 5:30 p.m., the buffet dinner will be at 7 p.m., and the doors will close at 9 p.m. The event will feature live and silent auctions, drawings and presents for veterans who attend.
Veterans looking to eat for free need to provide proof of military ID and RSVP ahead of time. For others, single tickets cost $25, couples tickets are $40, and children 12 and under eat for free. The Proud Protector requests that tickets be ordered prior to the event due to limited seating.
For more information, call 423-914-0608 or email kmatneyfrg@gmail.com.
