BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ronnie Tucker has had the same experience other Christmas tree sellers have dealt with this season: He’s scrambling to find Fraser firs.
That tree species native to the southern Appalachian Mountains is considered the “Cadillac of Christmas trees” — known for its sweet fragrance, long life and excellent needle retention.
But the trees have been in rather short supply this year due to the recession of 2008, when the market fell out for Christmas tree sales.
“There’s a tree shortage,” said Tucker, 51, of Bluff City, Tennessee. “We’ve had to go to a lot of different places in North Carolina to get our trees.”
Tucker operates a tree lot on Volunteer Parkway across from Pal’s Sudden Service in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s actually one of several lots owned and operated by Phillips Landscaping of Bluff City — including more sites in Kingsport and Johnson City.
“We have six tree lots set up,” Tucker said. “And, as you can see, we’re the only ones on the [Volunteer] Parkway selling trees.”
In past years, several tree lots were set up along the parkway in the weeks before Christmas.
Phillips Landscaping ventures to West Jefferson and Elk Park in North Carolina, cutting trees on farms and hauling them to the tree lots, where the Fraser firs sell for about $45-$80 each.
“We bring in trees about every two or three days,” Tucker said. “There’s just not enough trees.”
Phillips Landscaping has had to pay more for its trees due to the scarcity, Tucker said.
“But, as far as the trees being higher, they’re the same price as they were last year,” he added.
This year’s tree shortage stems from skepticism of yesteryear, when the 2008 recession hit the tree market.
“The farmers didn’t replant,” Tucker said. “Then, the trees take so long to grow.”
It takes about 10 years for a Fraser fir to reach maturity, said longtime tree grower Ronnie Richardson of Whitetop, Virginia.
“The tree business is good, as far as price is up, because the supply is way down,” he said.
Richardson sells about 12,000 trees each year, largely grown on his farms spread across Grayson County, near Whitetop Mountain.
“Everybody’s been scrambling, trying to find trees,” Richardson said. “I had to limit all of my customers. That’s kind of the story all over.”
This year, Richardson has been selling trees to “mom-and-pop tree lots” as well as nonprofit groups like the Lions Club while shipping his trees to states like New Jersey and Florida, he said.
“The supply is definitely down, and the prices are up, trying to make ends meet,” Richardson said.
Like Tucker, Richardson blames the woes of the 2008 season for so few trees reaching the maturity level of 6-7 feet for 2019.
“In 2008, we had more trees than we could sell,” Richardson said. “I planted a few but didn’t plant as many as I had.”
Still, this shortage is not expected to last too many more Yuletide seasons, said Richardson, a member of the board of directors of the Mount Rogers Christmas Tree Growers Association. “The supply will be back in just a few years.”
