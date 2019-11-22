The annual Christmas Open House will return to downtown Bristol on Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Open House merchants will stay open late, have special discounts and refreshments will be served at participating locations to show customer appreciation. Santa Claus will also hand out candy canes, and Bristol Ballet will have dancers in costume.

Horse and carriage rides also will be available at the Downtown Center (Farmers Market) for $5 per person and free for children 5 and younger.

For more information, call 423-573-2201 or visit www.believeinbristol.org.

