CHILHOWIE, Va. — An employee at the Taco Bell in Chilhowie has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.
As a result, people who ate at the restaurant from April 14-30 may have been exposed, the district said Wednesday.
“Individuals who ate food from Taco Bell in Chilhowie during that time and who have not been previously vaccinated for hepatitis A or have not previously had the disease are recommended to receive the hepatitis A vaccine,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the district. “This may help prevent, or lessen the severity of, illness. The vaccine works best if given within 2 weeks of exposure and may not prevent infection with Hepatitis A for all, but it can help protect many who have been exposed.”
Free hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Smyth County Career and Technology Center in Marion on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, it will be a drive-thru event. All participants must wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles. No appointments are necessary.
After this event, the vaccine will be available at the Smyth County Health Department. Call 276-781-7460 or for another health department near you, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/locations/.
