PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Children’s Inc. of Piney Flats will celebrate 20 years of service in the community with a free event for the public Saturday.

The after-school and summer camp program for children in Piney Flats and Bluff City is provided by Girls Inc. of Bristol Virginia. The celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church Road. There will be face painting, games, food, prizes and more.

