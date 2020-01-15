Have the Chick-fil-A mobile app? You're in luck.

Chick-fil-A is giving away a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A nuggets to any guest who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A One account via the restaurant's free app, according to an announcement on the company's website.

Guests can redeem the offer between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31 at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A App.

The website says customers can also exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A App for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until Jan. 31.

