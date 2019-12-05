BRISTOL, Va. — An employee at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Bristol has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant, on Old Airport Road, on Nov. 16 or Nov. 17 may have been exposed, according to a news release from the Health District. Those who haven’t already been vaccinated should get a vaccine, the release states.

“This may help prevent, or lessen the severity of, illness,” Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the health district, said in the release. “The vaccine is most effective if received within two weeks of the date of exposure, but it’s still beneficial to receive it after that time. Cheddar’s has always been compliant with safe food handling practices, and has been very cooperative in dealing with this situation.”

The vaccine will be available at the Washington County Health Department, at 15068 Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia, today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. The classic symptom is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or eyes. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools.

Virginia was declared an outbreak state for hepatitis A in April, and surrounding states are also experiencing outbreaks, the release states.

