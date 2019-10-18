GREENVILLE, S.C. — A felony “date rape” charge against Marcus McCall, the South Carolina-based developer of The Bristol Hotel, was dismissed Friday.
McCall, 61, of Greenville, appeared in Greenville County Circuit Court, where the judge dismissed a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A report had been filed in October 2017, where a woman alleged McCall gave her a “date rape” drug without her knowledge and then engaged in sexual intercourse, according to a report by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.
“Today we can say that everything was dismissed, and the truth has finally come out,” McCall said. “I’ve always trusted in my faith that the truth would come out, and now it’s been proven.”
The charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to the court’s website.
