ABINGDON, Va. — The Channels Natural Area Preserve will reopen today with a few changes to protect both visitors and sensitive natural resources.
The parking lot off state Route 80 will be limited to 10 vehicles at one time. Visitors are asked to come back later should the lot be full when they arrive. Parking will not be permitted along the highway.
Once inside the narrow Channels formations, visitors need to be especially mindful of social distancing guidelines and alter routes when other visitors are encountered, according to a news release.
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation closed the preserve April 3 because of overwhelming numbers of visitors, resource degradation and concerns that visitors were not adequately social distancing within the confined rock formations.
The preserve is part of The Channels State Forest in Washington and Russell counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.