ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County will have a new commissioner of revenue after voters chose Republican Mark Matney over incumbent Democrat David Henry.
Matney, who describes himself as a Trump Republican, received 8,863 unofficial votes compared to Henry, who received 7,900 votes. Henry has served as Washington County’s commissioner of revenue since he was first elected in 2008.
Matney, 53, celebrated his win with other Republicans Tuesday night in Abingdon. He said he believes voters supported his campaign because of his willingness to support President Donald Trump and his Christian beliefs. As a candidate, Matney said he stood for Christian freedoms and rights.
Henry previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that this election was about different issues than what is seen in national politics.
The local Democratic Party does not represent Washington County voters, Matney said, which he believes is one reason people supported his campaign and other Republicans on Tuesday.
In office, Matney said he will look for ways to save taxpayers’ money.
Matney previously said he has many years of experience in retail management and has run his own business. He is also a longtime special education teacher and athletics coach, he said.
Matney is a lifelong Republican from Abingdon and current third vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.