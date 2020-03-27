Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine on Thursday pledged the health system would take care of everyone who needs care during the COVID-19 pandemic but admitted current circumstances are heavily impacting the hospital system’s finances.
Speaking during an online conference with reporters, Levine said the health system is feeling the same kinds of financial pressures as other businesses. Ballad is the region’s largest private employer with 15,000 workers and operates 21 hospitals and other health care centers across Tennessee and Virginia.
“Ballad Health is no different from all of the other businesses in the region from the standpoint we face a massive decrease in the demand for our services. That obviously has an economic effect on Ballad,” Levine said. “On a usual day, Ballad Health spends $5 million day. Half of that is spent on labor; the other half is divided among supplies and all the other expenses it takes to operate hospitals and a health system. When you’re spending $5 million a day and your revenue is decreased by 40% or more, obviously it creates an economic strain on the health system.”
Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam directed all hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for health care workers treating patients with COVID-19.
“What is different about Ballad, and what we have to balance, is we’re facing a pandemic. At the same time, we have to deal with the cost of sustaining our services, but we have to make sure our workforce is prepared and available when and if we need them,” he said.
Levine also referenced the financial pressures Ballad faces during a Wednesday news conference with the Tri-Cities mayors.
“Ballad Health alone has seen $200 million evaporate, of our cash, because of what’s happened out in the market. We’re facing right now up to $50 million a month of negative cash because 40% of our elective business is gone,” he said. “The pressure I’m under and my staff is under is no different than the owner of a restaurant who can’t serve anybody and had to send two-thirds of their workforce home.”
Asked about the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, Levine said they are still reviewing the document, which passed out of the Senate on Wednesday.
“We are still in the process of analyzing the many different components of this act so we can determine how it would impact us and how we can best take advantage of what’s been provided for the benefit of our team members and the benefit of our health system,” he said.
Ballad is now working to treat patients should a surge in coronavirus cases occur.
“The work we’re doing now is preparing in the event we get a surge. … This is all about preparing. We are not facing a surge right now, but we are putting pieces in place [for] if we get a surge,” Levine said. “The time to build the plane is not while you’re flying it. You want to build the plane before you have to fly it, and right now we’re building the plane.”
There are about 20 confirmed cases within the Ballad service area. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 460 confirmed cases, while the total in Tennessee is 957.
“We are working hard to be prepared for this. We are deeply committed to the health and well-being of this region,” Levine said, adding he is not yet prepared to discuss specifics of the plan. “The plan is to keep the strain off of the major tertiary assets where we have the most resources; that’s our objective.”
Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Johnson City Medical Center are the system’s primary tertiary care hospitals, with the most resources, personnel and bed space. However, other facilities, including Johnston Memorial in Abingdon, have substantial capability, he said.
Asked about treatment for people who can’t afford care or without insurance, Levine said money would not be a barrier.
“Ballad Health is going to take care of anybody who shows up who needs care. Period. End of story,” Levine said. “What this all looks like later, in terms of finances, these are things we’re going to have to work out with the federal government, with states. The most important message is, if you have symptoms and you need help, Ballad Health is going to take care of you, and your financial status is not a factor in whether or not you get care.”
