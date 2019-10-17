JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ted Olson walked along Main Street last week. A copy of Bear Family Records’ box set, “Johnson City Sessions,” tucked under his arm.
“See that road over there,” said Olson as he motioned to a road that now crosses Main Street. “That’s where the 1928 Johnson City Sessions happened.”
The month of October marks 90 years since the completion of the now-famous Johnson City Sessions. Come Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fountain Square in downtown Johnson City, the daylong 90th anniversary of the Johnson City Sessions: “Tell it to Me,” commences.
“The Johnson City Sessions offer a powerful snapshot into Appalachian music in the 1920s at the cusp of the Great Depression,” Olson, a professor in the ETSU Department of Appalachian Studies, said. “We can better understand that past, our history as Appalachian people and Americans because of the Johnson City Sessions.”
Olson leads a panel discussion during the celebration that begins at 11 a.m. Music follows in a daylong salute to the sessions.
Olson co-produced and was nominated for a Grammy for his liner notes to Bear Family Records’ box set, “The Johnson City Sessions, 1928-1929 — Can You Sing or Play Old-Time Music?” The set compiles all recordings made during the sessions. He also steered a new single CD compilation of the sessions for Bear Family, “Tell it to Me: Revisiting the Johnson City Sessions, 1928-1929.”
“It will be available for sale at the show,” said Olson, a seven-time Grammy nominee. “There will be a CD release party on Oct. 18 at the Down Home with the Tim O’Brien Band.”
Willie Watson, former member of Old Crow Medicine Show, headlines the 90th celebration with Grammy winner Dom Flemons. They join a lineup that includes former ETSU grads Amythyst Kiah and Kris Truelsen, who leads Bill & The Belles.
“Our band name comes from Bill and Belle Reed, who recorded during the Johnson City Sessions,” said Truelsen, whose Bill and The Belles perform at 6 p.m. Saturday. “It helped to stage who Bill and The Belles are.”
Columbia Records’ Frank Walker via the Johnson City Sessions of 1928 and 1929 followed on the heels of the Victor Talking Machine Co. and Ralph Peer’s recordings made during the Bristol Sessions of 1927 and 1928. The Bristol Sessions yielded superstars Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family. Johnson City delivered its own stamps.
“More variety,” Truelsen said. “Everybody knows the Bristol Sessions. The Johnson City Sessions doesn’t get as much attention, but they’re equally important.”
For instance, the Bentley Boys’ recording of “Down on Penny’s Farm” influenced Bob Dylan. To the point, Dylan’s standard, “Maggie’s Farm” and “Hard Times in New York Town,” owe roots to the record made in 1929 in Johnson City.
Clarence Ashley’s “The Coo-Coo Bird” proved immensely influential to America’s folk music boom of the 1950s. Charlie Bowman’s “Roll On Buddy” earned scores of covers during the early days of bluegrass, including a crisp one by the Monroe Brothers.
“The Johnson City Sessions had song quality. Variety. Sound quality,” Olson said. “The idea of making records was quite a new concept for most of them. A lot of them played music socially, not publicly.”
Most and perhaps all of Saturday’s performers plan to dip generously into the Johnson City Sessions.
“You’re talking about an interesting, eclectic collection of music,” Truelsen said. “We’ll do ‘Old Lonesome Blues.’ We’ll have an amazing clarinet player sitting in with us.”
Ultimately, the Johnson City Sessions provide a time capsule of time, place, and excellence. Music that outlived its makers to establish history in a more full and complex picture, they relate a collective story that belongs among the narrative of the birthing of America’s rich and vibrant bedrock of music.
“They brought their best,” Olson said of those who recorded during what became the Johnson City Sessions. “They shone under difficult conditions. They brought their best and played to the spirit of the moment, beautifully.”
