Prescription drug deaths have decreased in the region, but all opioid deaths — including heroin and fentanyl — are relatively stagnant in Tennessee and Virginia, according to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Overall nationwide, overdose death rates decreased by 4.1 % from 2017 to 2018, data shows.
In Tennessee, data shows 1,307 people died of opioid overdoses in 2018 while there were 1,269 in 2017. In 2018, 550 people died of prescription opioid overdose deaths in Tennessee, a decrease from 644 in 2017, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report states.
In Virginia, 1,241 people died of all opioid overdoses in 2017. In 2018, however, 1,193 died. Prescription deaths also decreased in Virginia from 2017 to 2018. In 2017, 404 people died of prescription deaths in the commonwealth. A total of 326 died in 2018.
The data shows Tennessee and Virginia are similar to other southern states. One state, West Virginia, saw an increase in overdose deaths.
“Decreases in overdose deaths involving prescription opioids and heroin reflect the effectiveness of public health efforts to protect Americans and their families,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a written statement.
“While we continue work to improve those outcomes, we are also addressing the increase in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids. We must bring this epidemic to an end.”
While progress has been made to combat overdose deaths, the CDC said death rates involving synthetic opioids, excluding methodone, increased by 10% from 2017 to 2018 across the nation.
More than 750,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from 1999.
Opioids were involved in more than 46,000 drug overdose deaths in 2018 in the U.S., the CDC reports. Of the 39 jurisdictions included in the CDC analyses, 11 states and the District of Columbia saw decreased rates of death involving opioids overall.
Synthetic opioids were involved in 31,335 overdose deaths — nearly half of all drug overdose deaths in 2018.
The CDC said its findings suggest that factors that may be contributing to the decrease in heroin-involved deaths include reductions in the number of people initiating heroin use; shifts from a heroin-based market to a fentanyl-based market; increased treatment provision for people using heroin; and expansion of naloxone access.
Locally, authorities say heroin and fentanyl — included in the numbers for all opioid deaths — have been driving up the number of overdose deaths in Tennessee and Virginia.
