Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 30S POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&