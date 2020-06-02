LEBANON, Va. — A Castlewood man has been charged with distributing explosive devices, according to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.

Thomas Blake Hill was charged with possession of explosive materials by a convicted felon, possession of explosive materials, distribution of explosive materials, attempting to possess a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

An investigation was conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lebanon Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the release states.

Hill is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

