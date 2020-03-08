The Virginia House of Delegates on Sunday approved compromise legislation to allow casinos by referendums, after sending the session into overtime when it was unable to complete its work by Saturday’s midnight deadline.
The House voted 59-35 to approve Senate Bill 36 just before noon and followed suit with a 60-35 vote on the House version, House Bill 4. The votes follow 27-12 approval Saturday night by the Virginia Senate.
The legislation would allow voters in five economically challenged cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — to choose if they want one privately owned casino to operate in each city.
It goes next to Gov. Ralph Northam and, if signed, would go into effect July 1, with the local referendum set for Nov. 3.
At stake locally is the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino, a $400 million “moon shot” project first proposed in September 2018 by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy for the vacant Bristol Mall. It would include a casino, a major hotel, shopping, dining and entertainment businesses and a convention center. Hard Rock International announced last November that it plans to manage and operate the proposed facility.
“We are pleased that the General Assembly passed HB 4 and SB 36 and are excited about the potential it will bring,” according to a statement from the Hard Rock Bristol group. “This legislation allows for major economic development projects in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk and will bring thousands of new jobs and millions in additional tax revenue to Virginia. We want to particularly thank Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion and the entire Southwest Virginia delegation for their relentless support and hard work, and [Sen.] Louise Lucas for her vision and commitment to make this legislation a reality.”
The statement stressed the potential impact on the five cities and its residents.
“These projects will help five cities in desperate need of new tax revenue to fund education, public safety, and other critical local needs,” according to the statement. “We are excited about bringing our world-class entertainment brand to the people of Virginia.”
Lawmakers spent much of Saturday’s session meeting outside of chambers with both chambers voting in the final hour to extend the session. Without the votes to extend the 60-day session, all incomplete legislation would have died at midnight Saturday.
The compromise deal emerged Saturday through the work of five members each from the House and Senate, including Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon.
“The Senate and House reached an agreement Saturday on legislation that includes the Bristol casino project,” Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said. “This has been a lengthy process full of thoughtful and spirited dialogue. The whole time our delegation has been focused on what is best for the citizens of Bristol and Southwest Virginia.”
Pillion said he entered the conference process with two priorities.
“As a conferee, my top priority was advancing a bill that preserves the local referendum and a fair tax rate,” Pillion said. “The referendum ensures the project is ultimately decided by the citizens of the city of Bristol, not legislators in faraway parts of the commonwealth unfamiliar with our unique needs and challenges. A fair tax rate allows us to make critical investments in our communities — schools, roads and public safety — while promoting a project that is successful and sustainable.”
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said he was “glad the bills are moving forward, so the citizens of Bristol can have the final say.”
The compromise bill prescribes an 18% tax rate on each casino’s first $200 million in annual net gaming revenue, 23% on revenues between $200 million and $400 million and 30% on revenues above $400 million. Those rates are higher than the previous House bill but lower than the previous Senate version.
Localities can expect to receive 6% from the first $200 million of gaming revenue, 7% on revenues between $200 million and $400 million and 8% on revenues above $400 million.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads, who made multiple trips to Richmond to urge lawmakers to support the bill, thanked lawmakers.
“The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate have passed historic legislation, which will allow Bristol and other fiscally distressed localities the ability to determine their own financial and economic development future,” Eads said. “When the governor signs this legislation, Bristol and Southwest Virginia will have a unique opportunity to give our citizens good-paying jobs and a brighter future for Bristolians and Southwest Virginians for generations to come.”
The Bristol project is forecast to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs, hundreds of construction jobs and millions of dollars in gaming tax revenues for the state and localities, plus streams of local sales, real estate, lodging, meals and other city taxes.
Eads also anticipates city voters will approve the measure.
“I look forward to the passage of the referendum in November. We will then begin to work hand-in-hand with Hard Rock International to market Bristol as a destination for people of all ages, to enjoy the resort and casino, the Birthplace of Country Music, historic downtown Bristol, Bristol Motor Speedway and all the other numerous outdoor recreation opportunities Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have to offer.”
The legislation contains language to formally establish the “Regional Improvement Commission,” which would receive the entire local share of gaming tax revenue from a Bristol casino and distribute it among Bristol and the counties included in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol service district — Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, said the bill is important for the entire region.
“The legislation we adopted will make it one step closer for the city of Bristol and Southwest Virginia to have a world-class casino. I am confident the project will be successful and bring much-needed revenue to our localities,” Morefield said.
“All of the counties made up of the Bristol VDOT district from Bland to Buchanan to Lee will share a portion of the tax revenue generated from the casino. The city of Bristol and the project team with the Bristol Casino group should be commended for all of their hard work. This legislative process is not over, but it is well on its way for final approval. It is very rare that our region gets an opportunity such as this, which is why we should make every effort to support it,” Morefield said.
The legislation requires a $300 million minimum investment in each casino and a $15 million fee for the casino operator’s license, which is good for 10 years but reviewed annually by the state. An application fee of $50,000 is also included.
Casinos would be regulated by the Virginia Lottery Board, and the legislation would expand the board from five members to seven, with the two new members to be a law enforcement officer and an accountant. It also includes provisions to greatly expand staffing in the lottery department, with revenues to fund those positions coming from license fees, application fees and gaming tax income.
It would also permit the Colonial Downs Group to add up to 2,000 new slot machine-like historic horse racing game terminals — 400 each time a city’s voters approve a casino referendum — with 1,600 targeted for a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries. For every 100 machines added, the group can request one additional day of live horse racing at the Colonial Downs horse track.
In other action, both the House and Senate approved a sports betting bill that imposes a tax rate of 15%, instead of the previously proposed 17.5%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.