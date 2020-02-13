Differences in House and Senate bills to legalize casinos by referendum may not be resolved until the final days of the current legislative session, local Virginia lawmakers said Thursday.
House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 36 advanced out of each respective chamber Tuesday and will now go through the other chamber’s legislative committees. But resolving stark differences in proposed gaming tax rates and other issues may take until March, according to state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.
Kilgore, Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, and Sen. Ben Chafin, R- Lebanon, participated in a conference call with the news media Thursday. They also discussed legislation to increase the minimum wage, the potential impact of clean-energy legislation on the Virginia City hybrid energy power plant in Wise County, controversial gun regulations and other issues.
Asked about the timing to finalize the casino bills, Kilgore reiterated his pre-session prediction.
“It’s all headed to the last two weeks — probably the last 10 days of session,” Kilgore said. “That’s when everything is going to be moving so fast. To be quite honest, this could be the last day of session on the casino, the minimum wage; those big issues are going to be decided on Friday and Saturday the 6th and 7th of March.”
The Senate bill proposes a much higher tax rate on casino gaming revenues — 27% on the first $150 million, 31% on the second $150 million and 40% on all revenues above $300 million — compared to a House bill’s 15%, 20% and 28% tax rates, with a tiered system based on casino investment value.
“The tax rate the Senate has put forth is too high,” Pillion said.
A state Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study considered three rates and based most of its revenue calculations on a 27% tax rate.
“The House version rewards those who invest more. We’re hopeful we’ll get closer to the House version as we move forward in the next 25 days or so,” Kilgore said. “The House basically followed, to a degree, the JLARC report at the high end. We tasked JLARC to go out and do a study and look at other states and what others are doing. We don’t want to tax ourselves out where we can’t bring these jobs to Bristol or Danville or Norfolk, Portsmouth, wherever we’re going.”
Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino developer Jim McGlothlin previously said a lower tax rate would enable those involved to invest more of those gaming revenues into a project that also is to include a 500-room hotel, entertainment space, conference and convention center, shopping and dining amenities.
Chafin compared the proposed tax differences to minimum wage bills, which also emerged from each chamber.
“The House [minimum wage] bill goes straight to $15 — which we can’t do. The Senate bill is graduated based on pro-rating the average median income from Northern Virginia versus other communities like Southwest Virginia to keep the annual increases from being so steep,” Chafin said.
“The same thing needs to occur with regards to the casino bills. In Southwest Virginia, we need greater investment, and we need to incentivize those investments and not penalize them by having higher taxes right off the get-go. We think the conferees will work to try to convey those ideas into the bill,” Chafin said.
In other matters, local lawmakers expressed angst over energy legislation, much of which is contradictory, Kilgore said, which may not be resolved until April.
“The clean energy plan that passed out of both the House and Senate … would close the Dominion power plant in Virginia City by 2030,” Pillion said. “We are alarmed and working to try to get that changed.”
The $1.8 billion Virginia City plant opened in 2012 and produces power using coal, waste coal, also called gob coal, and biomass. Its 600 megawatt output provides power for 150,000 homes, according to the company’s website.
“There is a provision in the bill that allows another plant in the commonwealth to remain open until 2050 — and it’s dirtier,” Pillion said. “So we’re trying to make a plea to leave Virginia City — that’s only been online since 2012 — open until 2050. It burns cleaner than any power plant in North America, and it’s cleaning up a lot of the environmental impacts coal has had in decades past, such as cleaning up the gob piles.”
It generates about $6 million in annual property tax payments to Wise County and St. Paul, and $25 million annually for the local economy, according to the website.
The plant represents about 13.8% of Wise County’s annual operating budget, which means its closing would be “devastating,” Pillion said.
Lawmakers also voiced “hope” the Senate would reject some of the gun-control legislation emerging from the House, particularly House bill 951, which would outlaw some presently legal weapons and higher capacity magazines of 12 or more rounds.
“We think we have some senators that are more aligned with the way Sen. Chafin and I believe than the way the Northern Virginia delegation believes,” Pillion said. “We hope that legislation will get killed in committee but, in Richmond, you never know.”
