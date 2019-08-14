BRISTOL, Tenn. — With Cascade Draft House, Spence Flagg wants to bring something different to Bristol, and a rotating roster of 40 craft beers, soft drinks and other beverages on tap is how he plans to do it.
Flagg, the owner of the soon-to-be-open draft house, said he’s interested in carrying all types of craft beverages like cola, root beer, cream soda, kombucha, iced teas and other beverages for patrons to enjoy in a relaxed, sit-down environment. Flagg said the grand opening is set for Sept. 7, but they will be open prior to that.
“People won’t come here to get drunk because a) the price point of the drinks and b) they’ll want to sit and enjoy the beer,” Flagg said. “Draft houses are not typically known for being too rowdy.”
To make sure he’s stocked with drinks found nowhere else, Flagg said he’s in talks with Studio Brew, Bristol Station and the forthcoming State Street Brewing in Bristol to get exclusive brews. Though a decent amount of what he keeps on tap will be local or regional, he said he plans to have craft drinks from all over, as well. He added that, if he can get the city to allow it, he would like to sell growler jugs of beer.
Cascade Draft House won’t just be a place for drinks, though. Flagg said he’s setting things up for food trucks to be parked out back on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and he has plans for live singer-songwriter performances, vaudeville, stand-up comedy and podcasting.
Flagg, who has lived in Bristol, Tennessee, for a decade, said he began the path toward the draft house when he found out his job as a road construction inspector would have him traveling for a third year in a row, and with a young son at home, he and his wife decided they needed something different. He said his love of craft beer is what guided him to start a draft house.
As for the name, he said when he thinks of the word “cascade,” he thinks of waterfalls, he thinks of the cascade of a head of beer from a tap and the cascade hop, one of the most common hops used for brewing, all of which will come together in Cascade Draft House.