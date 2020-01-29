CHILHOWIE, Va. — One person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle ran off a road and struck a tree near Chilhowie.

At around 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Whitetop Road, where a single vehicle with two passengers hit a tree, according to the Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department’s Facebook page. One of the passengers was extricated using hydraulic tools and air-rescued, the post states. That passenger suffered critical injuries that were not life-threatening, said Jenna Ruffin, a lieutenant with the department. The second passenger did not suffer injuries that required treatment at a hospital, she said.

The road was cleared around 9:45 a.m. The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments