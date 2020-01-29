CHILHOWIE, Va. — One person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle ran off a road and struck a tree near Chilhowie.
At around 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Whitetop Road, where a single vehicle with two passengers hit a tree, according to the Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department’s Facebook page. One of the passengers was extricated using hydraulic tools and air-rescued, the post states. That passenger suffered critical injuries that were not life-threatening, said Jenna Ruffin, a lieutenant with the department. The second passenger did not suffer injuries that required treatment at a hospital, she said.
The road was cleared around 9:45 a.m. The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.