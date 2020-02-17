BRISTOL, Va. — Three candidates have qualified to run in Bristol, Virginia’s May 5 general election with the filing deadline now two weeks away.
Two seats on both the City Council and School Board will be up for grabs when city voters head to the polls. The filing deadline is at 7 p.m. March 3, which is the same day as Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary election, according to General Registrar Penny Limburg.
Two candidates, including one incumbent, have filed petitions to run for City Council, and one incumbent has filed for School Board. All are for four-year terms.
Councilman Anthony Farnum, who was appointed to the council in October 2018 to fill the unexpired balance of the term for former council member Doug Fleenor, who resigned, was the first to file. Farnum, a 32-year-old commercial real estate agent, said he is “optimistic” about the city’s future.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot,” Farnum said Monday. “I feel like Bristol is moving forward in the right direction. I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot, but, overall, we still have more work to do. There’s a lot of exciting things going on now and coming up; a combination of all that is why I wanted to seek a full four-year term.”
Farnum said the city has some significant challenges in terms of its schools, an aging, overcrowded city jail, a costly landfill and The Falls commercial center.
“I’ve seen a lot of the bad, but I’ve also seen some good as well. We have some extra cash on hand, so we’re finally saving up and putting money in our emergency reserves,” he said. “I see the bad and the good and I’m optimistic about Bristol going forward.”
He will be joined on the ballot by Michael Pollard, the current chairman of the city’s Planning Commission, who is making his second run for council. Pollard narrowly lost the race for a council seat in the 2018 election.
“There are a lot of topics that are popular in discussion right now concerning the proposed school, the casino and properly handling The Falls,” Pollard said. “But the bottom line is we need enough people on City Council who are actually paying attention to the details, to make sure things are handled appropriately.”
Pollard, 45, has regularly attended council and other city meetings for the past nine years. He is employed as a systems analyst.
“I’ve got some experience in handling those things and making recommendations on how to have them handled correctly. I’ve been ignored, largely, on those matters,” Pollard said. “Hopefully, being part of City Council — with other people who will agree with my perspective — we should get some of those things handled properly.”
The other open seat is held by Councilman Kevin Mumpower, who picked up a qualifying petition but hasn’t turned it in.
On the School Board, incumbent Tyrone Foster has qualified to run for a fourth term. The other available seat is held by Ronald Cameron.
Foster, 62, is a detective with the city Police Department who recently completed his term as president of the Virginia School Boards Association.
“This is a passion of mine. They’ve always said you want to leave whatever you’re doing better than it was when you came in, and I think I’ve done that,” Foster said Monday. “But there are still some things I’d like to see accomplished, and we’re working toward that right now.”
As an example, one of Foster’s priorities has been to reenergize the division’s vocational and technical education programs.
“I think there are more things I can do in making Bristol, Virginia public schools succeed because that’s what I’ve always wanted it to do,” Foster said.
Candidate packets are available at the office of elections, and voter registration can be obtained online at www.elections.virginia.gov.
The elections office is at City Hall, 300 Lee St. Call 276-645-7318 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.