JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An Indian Springs man that killed his mother and sister 25 years ago was denied parole Monday.
Nathan Callahan was 15 years old in March 1994 when he used a shotgun to murder his mother and sister as they entered the garage of their home. Callahan told police he also planned to murder his father and grandparents but was arrested before he could carry that out. He was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Callahan attended his first parole hearing via video Monday. Tennessee Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery reviewed Callahan’s case and heard testimony from law enforcement against his release. He also heard statements from Callahan’s uncle and a friend in favor of his release.
Montgomery denied Callahan’s parole, but the other board members still have to vote for the decision to be finalized, which will be done in the next seven to 10 days. Montgomery set Callahan’s next parole hearing for Dec. 20, 2023.
Callahan said he regretted the murders and wishes he could take it back.
“All I can do is ask for mercy,” Callahan said. “I can’t justify nothing I did. I sure don’t deserve it.”
There had been a lot of tension in the family because he was smoking marijuana and behaving badly, Callahan said. His father also was regularly upset by Callahan’s grandfather buying him things. The day before the murders, he and his mother had argued, he said.
“I laid in wait on the side of the garage, and when they came in, I came up behind them, and I shot each of them once in the back, walked up to my sister, and I shot her in the head,” Callahan said.
His mother lunged at him, causing him to almost drop the shotgun. During the scuffle, he shot her in the chest, he said.
“I was mad and full of rage at that point,” Callahan said. “I couldn’t believe what I had did. I guess reality set in on what I had just sat there and done, but I just felt like it was too late. It’s sad to say. I guess the right reaction would’ve been to get on the phone and call 911, but I didn’t want her to suffer, so I chambered one more round, and I shot her in the head.”
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, former District Attorney General Greeley Wells, who was the chief prosecutor of the case and retired Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Reece Christian, who was the lead investigator of the case, testified against Callahan being paroled.
Based on the case files, Callahan committed the murders because his parents grounded him, and he would have killed his father if he had been home at the time, Staubus said.
“This was probably one of the three or four most heinous crimes that I had to prosecute during my 35 years in the district attorney’s office, and I have yet to hear one word of remorse from Nathan Callahan,” Wells said. “I am concerned greatly with the safety of people in the public if he is released out on the street.”
A psychological evaluation report states Callahan would be capable of killing again if he is released, Wells said. He disagreed with the Department of Corrections determining that Callahan is at low risk to reoffend.
Christian said the murders were “cold-blooded.”
“He showed no remorse when I interviewed him,” he said. “He didn’t cry. He didn’t say, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t know why I did this.’ … It was a tragic scene.”
Callahan’s uncle, Stan Callahan, said he doesn’t think more time in prison will make a difference because Nathan Callahan is already a “changed man,” he said.
“Nothing justifies what he did,” he said. “… I believe he could go back in society and be a productive member of society. … I never did see him as a mean man to start with. He never had any run-ins with the law. It was just an incident that happened. Nothing will ever justify what happened. I hate what he did; I love him.”
Joretta Sutphin, a friend of Callahan’s, said he’s a “wonderful guy.”
“I know he loves the Lord, and I just want him to get out and make it on his own and have a family and just be happy,” she said. “If God can forgive him, why can’t everybody else and give him a chance? Because that’s all we have — a chance in life — and no one’s perfect.”
Montgomery suggested that Callahan think about how he can express remorse and sorrow for his actions.
