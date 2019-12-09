Nathan Callahan, who was convicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and sister, has been denied parole.

Tennessee Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery denied his parole at a hearing in November, but the full board just made the final decision, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. He'll be back up for parole in 2023.

Callahan was 15 years old in March 1994 when he used a shotgun to murder his mother and sister as they entered the garage of their home. He told police he also planned to murder his father and grandparents but was arrested before he could carry that out.

llowery@bristolnews.com

