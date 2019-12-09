Nathan Callahan Parole Hearing 01

Seen via video conference, Nathan Callahan (top left), with support from a family member and friend, speaks during his first parole hearing on Nov. 25. Tennessee Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery (bottom left) conducted the hearing.

A Sullivan County man who was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and sister 25 years ago has been denied parole.

Tennessee Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery denied parole for Nathan Callahan at a hearing in November, but the full board made the final decision, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who said he received the decision Monday.

Callahan, 40, will be reviewed for parole again in 2023.

When Callahan was 15 years old in March 1994, he used a shotgun to murder his mother and sister as they entered the garage of their home. He told police he also planned to murder his father and grandparents but was arrested before he could carry that out.

Staubus, former District Attorney General Greeley Wells, who was the chief prosecutor of the case, and retired Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Reece Christian, who was the lead investigator, testified against Callahan being paroled at his Nov. 25 hearing. Callahan’s uncle and a friend testified in favor of his parole.

