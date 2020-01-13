BRISTOL, Va. — Cabela’s is closing its Bristol, Virginia location at The Falls, but associates will be offered jobs within the company, City Manager Randy Eads confirmed late Sunday.
Cabela’s opened as the first anchor store in The Falls in October 2015, but its future has been uncertain since Bass Pro Shops completed its acquisition of the Cabela’s chain in September 2017.
Eads said the windows of the Bristol Cabela’s were covered with paper Sunday evening, and he spoke with a company official who confirmed the closing.
No WARN notice had been with the state as of Sunday night.
“We’ve been preparing for the possibility of this announcement for some time,” Eads said. “This is disappointing news for the city of Bristol. However, the city’s chief financial officer and I have been planning on how to deal with this situation and with how it relates to revenue bonds at The Falls for an extended period of time. I want to ensure the citizens of the city of Bristol that this is a speed bump that we will overcome. As disappointing as this news is, I feel confident that we will move in the right direction, and we will continue to develop the entire city of Bristol in a manner in which all citizens will be proud.”
The city borrowed more than $50 million in general obligation bonds for The Falls and then sold more than $30 million in revenue bonds to help pay for building construction costs.
The Bass Pro Shops location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee recently announced it was closing its Uncle Buck’s Restaurant and bowling center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.