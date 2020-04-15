BRISTOL, Va. — A steady single lane of traffic negotiated Commonwealth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon while contractors busily replaced sections of the city’s aging sewer lines.
A 20-member crew from contractor Thomas Construction is replacing dilapidated 70-year-old lines with sections of new 20-inch-diameter line along Commonwealth, near the intersection with Keys Street and U.S. 381. The work is part of the $7.7 million first phase of an estimated $36 million overhaul of much of the city’s BVU Authority-maintained system.
“We’re using a method of sewer line replacement that’s noninvasive,” said Phillip King, BVU’s water and wastewater manager.
“It allows us to replace existing sewer line without digging and removing the existing line. It causes minimum impact to the roadway above, so that’s why we chose to do the pipe-burst along Commonwealth Avenue.”
An industrial-size pneumatic hammer gradually pounds the new, larger diameter pipe through the existing pipe — bursting the existing pipe — and creating a new line, he said. Employing that technology is less expensive than digging trenches and removing the old lines but is possible in this area because there are no individual home or business connections along that section of the main line.
Plans call for replacing 4,487 feet of sewer lines along Commonwealth Avenue and along Little Creek.
“We assemble the new line on top of the ground, dig two access points and push the new line through the existing line,” he said.
Rain held back starting the project, but work began last week. The current work on that portion of Commonwealth is expected to be completed next week, King said. Work will then shift to the other side.
“Starting midweek next week to May 15, we’ll be working on the other side of Commonwealth,” King said.
More traditional sewer line replacement is occurring on the backside of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center. The two lines will ultimately connect.
In the meantime, work is progressing on another segment of phase one, upgrading 9,819 feet of sewer line along East and West Valley Drive, Meadow Drive, part of Long Crescent Drive and Poplar and Oakview streets.
All work is scheduled to be completed this fall.
