BRISTOL, Va. — Work on two major sewer improvement projects is now expected to begin March 2, BVU officials said Friday.
Totaling $6.3 million, the projects include work along Commonwealth Avenue and Little Creek from near Shearer’s Foods to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center and in primarily residential areas of East and West Valley Drive, Meadow Drive, Long Crescent Drive, Poplar and Oakview streets.
“The start date for both projects is going to be March 2,” Water and Sewer Manager Phillip King told the authority board during its monthly meeting. “We’ve talked about it for a long time, and I’m really excited to finally get this moving. … Both projects have the same duration, 201 days to substantial completion and 240 days to final completion.”
The work is primarily replacing existing sewer line and manholes, in part to reduce inflow and infiltration of storm water from the city sewer system.
Thomas Construction of Johnson City crews are to replace and upgrade 4,487 feet of sewer lines along Commonwealth Avenue and along Little Creek. The other project is upgrading 9,819 feet of sewer line along East and West Valley Drive, Meadow Drive, part of Long Crescent Drive, Poplar and Oakview streets. Boring Contractors Inc., of Abingdon, was the low bidder.
Work is to begin along Commonwealth Avenue first with that phase expected to occur during March and April. The city has secured state funding to repave the street once work is done, King said, but the paving must be done by June 30. Work near the Shearer’s plant is expected to occur in May.
“We’ll start with Meadow Drive and Long Crescent area first in hopes we can focus our efforts when school is in session,” King said. “Ideally, we’d like to be finished by June 1, and that would allow us to work on East Valley and West Valley in June, July and the first part of August to minimize impact on Virginia High traffic.”
In other matters, BVU President and CEO Don Bowman praised the efforts of utility crews to restore power after a Jan. 11 windstorm downed trees across the city and impacted service to 4,200 customers.
There were more than 50 locations that sustained damage and 11 utility poles were broken during a Saturday night storm with 60 mph estimated wind speeds.
“Thirty-one people worked outside their normal work hours, so we had great participation. We only have 72 employees,” Bowman said, adding that BVU employees logged more than 1,000 hours working to restore power.
In many cases, trees located 30-40 feet away from power lines fell across them and disrupted power, Bowman said.
