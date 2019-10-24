BRISTOL, Va. — Starting this week, BVU Authority is offering residential customers a new warranty services program designed to help them save money on urgent household repairs.
HomeServe USA is a leading provider of home emergency repair service programs and BVU Authority’s new partner. Residential homeowners can select HomeServe’s repair plans to cover many things that aren’t usually included in their basic insurance plans, including water service lines, sewer service lines, interior plumbing and draining issues, and exterior electric wiring, according to a written statement.
“Home repair emergencies are inconvenient and stressful for homeowners. What’s more, their expense can put a big dent in any budget,” HomeServe CEO John Kitzie said in the statement. “We’re excited to launch our partnership with BVU Authority, so we can offer their customers the peace of mind that comes along with our service plans.”
BVU customers can expect information about the program to arrive in the mail this week, which will explain how to enroll.
The service plans available through HomeServe are priced between $5.99 and $14.99 per month depending on coverage selected. Customers who choose to enroll will be able to pay for the coverage with convenient payment options directly with HomeServe. The program is completely optional, and the coverage can be canceled at any time.
Monthly pricing and annual benefit amounts will vary based on the plan customers select. All plans include multiple service calls, around-the-clock emergency repair hotline, priority repair status, repairs performed by local, licensed and insured technicians and a one-year guarantee by HomeServe on all covered repairs.
To learn more, visit www.ProtectionBVU.com or call HomeServe toll-free at 833-950-0089.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.