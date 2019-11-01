BRISTOL, Va. — Power customers of BVU Authority may receive another reduction in monthly rates, if approved by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
On Friday, BVU’s board of directors unanimously approved a proposed 3.1% electric rate cut that could go into effect as quickly as Jan. 1, if TVA officials approve it. The action would pass along the 3.1% wholesale reduction TVA is giving BVU after the BVU board approved a long-term commitment to remain a TVA power customer.
“We are really excited about this reduction,” Chris Hall, BVU’s key accounts, rates and contracts manager, said after the meeting. “The electric division is financially in a place where we can say we’re not going to apply that 3.1% to BVU’s margin. We’re going to give that to the end-use customer.”
If approved, a 1,000-kilowatt/hour per month residential customer’s electric bill would be just over $106, Hall said.
The reduction would apply to residential, commercial and industrial customers, Hall said. It would save all BVU customers a combined $813,844 annually.
This would be the fourth electric rate reduction since October 2017 and, if TVA approves it, means BVU will reduce user costs $4.3 million per year.
“None of this would have been possible without the OptiNet sale,” BVU President and CEO Don Bowman told the board, referring to BVU’s former telecommunications division. “The OptiNet sale allowed us to pay off their bonds, which allowed the electric [division] to pay off their bond.”
BVU completed the $50 million sale of OptiNet in August 2018.
The new, lower rate is expected to rank BVU’s rates lower than 98 percent of other providers across Virginia and third lowest in the state, based on figures compiled by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Hall said.
“I think we should do more in marketing the fact that our rates are so low, particularly to these industries and these prospects that use a lot of electricity,” said board member Saul Hernandez, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “This is another good story to tell.”
Bowman said they did promote low rates extensively in helping recruit American Merchant, a towel manufacturer, to the city.
TVA will use its normal review process to evaluate that proposed adjustment, Hall said.
In other matters, BVU and the city of Bristol, Virginia have apparently resolved a dispute over the collection and payment of trash fees. BVU bills city customers for trash collection, with those funds going to the city. Last month, City Manager Randy Eads claimed BVU owed the city $70,000 in trash collection fees, a point that BVU disputed. The resolution was described Tuesday during the presentation of BVU’s annual fiscal audit.
The auditors approved a new description in the financial section on amounts due to the other government entities, which includes future payments of various electric consumption taxes to Washington County, Scott County, Bristol, Virginia, Sullivan County, Tennessee, the Virginia State Corporation Commission, various in-lieu of property taxes for the electric division, Bristol, Virginia’s water consumption tax and Bristol, Virginia’s residential trash collection fees. As a result, BVU recognized additional revenue related to its agent’s fees for collecting these taxes and fees for the government units, according to a BVU statement.
“We knew a resolution would have to come with the release of BVU’s audited financial statement,” Eads said Friday. “The city was informed on Oct. 30 by BVU’s counsel that BVU would restate their audited financial statement to include one additional month of garbage fees due the city of Bristol.”
City Chief Financial Officer said the amount in question is substantial.
“The prior period adjustment for the city is $145,000, and it leads to an additional accrual this year of $70,000 for a total of about $225,000 for the city,” Spradlin said in a phone interview.
The BVU audit included a clean, unqualified opinion and no issues, according to Craig Kistner of audit firm Blackburn, Childers and Steagall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.